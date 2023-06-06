Your browser is out-of-date.

Canadian Wire Wizards Inc.
Electricians in Toronto
Reviews
Services

  • Electrical Installation Contractors
  • electrical contracting company
  • licensed electrical contractors
  • electrical contractors near me
  • residential electricians near me
  • Residential electrical contractors
  • residential electrical wiring
  • Commercial electrical contractors
  • commercial electrician services
    • Canadian Wire Wizards is a one-stop shop for all residential and commercial electrical solutions in the Greater Toronto Area. Our team has over a decade of experience in providing electrical services. We believe in the core values of safety, honesty, respect, and reliability and it has been reflected in keeping our clients satisfied.

    The Electricians of Canadian Wire Wizards are licensed and well-equipped to handle various kinds of electrical issues - be it commercial or residential. All our Electricians are registered with the Electrical Contractors Registration Agency, which is part of the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA ).

    We provide all kinds of electrical services from panel upgrades to service upgrades, lighting upgrades, electrical rewiring, knob and tube wiring replacement, etc.. We also conduct regular inspections and consultations to make sure your electrical system is working properly.


    Service areas
    Ontario
    Address
    1981 Lawrence Ave E
    M1R 2Z2 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4167552700 www.canadianwirewizards.ca
