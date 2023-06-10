Interlock Backyard is a premier provider of high-quality interlocking and stone work services in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). With a strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, we take pride in transforming outdoor spaces into stunning and functional landscapes.





Our team of skilled professionals possesses extensive experience and expertise in the field of interlocking and stone work. Whether you need a new driveway, patio, walkway, or retaining wall, we have the knowledge and skills to bring your vision to life. We combine innovative design concepts with superior craftsmanship to create outdoor spaces that enhance the beauty and value of your property.