Rent-a-Son
Moving companies in North York
    • Rent-a-Son was founded in 2003 by the original owner Dustin Kroft.  For its first 7 years of existence, it provided a premium general labour service. Doing any service from staffing, yard work, organization, and moving help (without trucks or equipment). In 2010 Rent-a-Son recognized the need for its premium family friendly services were in extremely high need in the moving and storage category. Rent-a-Son bought its first vehicle and began offering full service moving as a small side service. Within 2 years. There were 3 trucks on the road with demand swamping the original labour services. As a result, 2013 was the last year that general labour services were offered by the company completing the transition into a Full Service Moving and Storage option. Over the following 3 years several changes happened. Rent-a-Son 4 more trucks to its fleet, leased a 20,000sq.ft. storage facility, and added 2 Moving coordinators to the ranks adding Long Distance and Commercial moving experience. Today, Rent-a-Son has been grown to having a fleet of 10 trucks and 3 cars while cementing its reputation and experience in the market. The last 5 years have been ones of ups and downs with the 2017 housing crash and 2020 pandemic Rent-a-Son has performed well and generally grown it’s in house capabilities in Operations and Sales. 2022 is a year where Rent-a-Son has the momentum and capabilities to support a sustained period of growth and is looking forward to the challenge!

    Services
    • Long Distance
    • Moving and Storage Service
    • Movers
    • Local Movers
    • Business Movers
    • Small Movers
    • North York Movers
    Service areas
    • North York
    • Vaughan
    • Barrie
    • Mississauga
    • Brampton
    • Markham
    • Oakville
    • Oshawa
    • Burlington
    • RichmondHill
    • Ajax
    • Whitby
    • Show all 12 service areas
    Address
    82 St Regis Crescent N
    M3J 1Z3 North York
    Canada
    +1-4169139021 rentason.ca
