Roadhouse Homes
General Contractors in Vancouver
    Beachside Living

    Roadhouse Homes is the custom home builder to create living spaces

    that is uniquely yours. As one of the best-known construction companies in

    Vancouver, they make home building an experience that is least stressful for

    the clients. The luxury homes they design will exalt your lifestyle into new

    heights. Trust the experts for home renovations in Vancouver that will make you

    truly proud. 

    Services
    • custom home builder
    • home renovations
    • net-zero home builder
    Service areas
    Vancouver
    Company awards
    2018 Georgie Awards for ‘Best Kitchen Renovation, 2018 National Housing Awards for ‘Best New Home’
    Address
    220 Victoria Drive #170
    V5L 0C7 Vancouver
    Canada
    +1-6046495402 www.roadhousehomes.ca
