Montreal Lighting &amp; Hardware
Lighting in Mount Royal
    • Montreal Lighting & Hardware is more than a web site: it is a local lighting experience for the digital shopper. Our Montreal lighting showroom is over 15,000 square feet of lighting ideas and experiments, with over 3,000 products on display. Included in our display are a natural environment outdoor lighting section, Montreal's newest cabinet and bath hardware displays, a fully operational condo to showcase the latest lighting and control technologies, and a training centre for our Trade Program

    Services
    • Lighting
    • Interior Design Consultation
    • Home Decor
    Service areas
    Canada and Mount Royal
    Address
    5670 Paré st.
    H4P 2M2 Mount Royal
    Canada
    +1-5144162013 www.montreallighting.com
