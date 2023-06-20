Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Linda&#39;s Quilt Shoppe
Textiles & Upholstery in Kelowna
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Welcome to a family–owned and Kelowna’s largest sewing machine store Linda’s Quilt Shoppe stocking used and new sewing machines from brands like Janome, Baby Lock, and Pfaff for sale. They also offer sewing machine repair service for you to repair the faults quickly. Explore their collections before buying a quilting machine in Canada. 

    Services
    • sewing machine for sale
    • Janome sewing machines
    • pfaff sewing machines
    • sewing machine repair
    Service areas
    Canada and Kelowna
    Address
    948 McCurdy Rd
    V1X 2P7 Kelowna
    Canada
    +1-2504919770 shop.lindasquiltshoppe.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks