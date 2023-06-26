Your browser is out-of-date.

Willowmore Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Oakville, ON
Projects

    • Time to refresh, Willowmore Studio Willowmore Studio Single family home
    Time to refresh
    Lounge, Willowmore Studio Willowmore Studio Living room
    Lounge, Willowmore Studio Willowmore Studio Living room
    Lounge, Willowmore Studio Willowmore Studio Living room
    Lounge
    Built In Bunk Beds, Willowmore Studio Willowmore Studio Small bedroom
    Built In Bunk Beds
    Home Decor | Bedroom Edition, Willowmore Studio Willowmore Studio Master bedroom
    Home Decor | Bedroom Edition
    Montagio Custom Tailor, Willowmore Studio Willowmore Studio Commercial spaces
    Montagio Custom Tailor, Willowmore Studio Willowmore Studio Commercial spaces
    Montagio Custom Tailor, Willowmore Studio Willowmore Studio Commercial spaces
    Montagio Custom Tailor
    Gladacres, Willowmore Studio Willowmore Studio Living room
    Gladacres, Willowmore Studio Willowmore Studio Living room
    Gladacres
    Willowmore Interiors offers turn key solutions for your decor, renovation, new build residential or commercial projects.   We assist our clients with a range of interior design and project management services. We offer comprehensive design drawings and elevations, collaborate with architects, suppliers and builders, select architectural details and finishes to help you make the most out of your budget.   Our warm people skills and creative interior design proposals ultimately result in a functional, beautiful areas, tailor-made with furniture, fabrics and accessories to fit your lifestyle and your gorgeous new space.
    Services
    • INTERIOR RESIDENTIAL + COMMERICIAL DESIGN
    • FURNITURE SELECTION
    • HOME DECOR
    • FIXTURE + FINISHES SELECTION
    • SPACE PLANNING
    • UPHOLSTERY SELECTION
    • ART SELECTION + COMPOSITION
    • LIGHTING SOLUTIONS
    • COLOUR CONSULTATION
    • WINDOW TREATMENTS
    • ACCESSORIES + STYLING
    • PROJECT MANAGEMENT
    Service areas
    • Oakville
    • Burlington
    • Toronto
    • Etobicoke
    • Mississauga
    • Port Credit
    Address
    L6J3M1 Oakville, ON
    Canada
    +1-6479219066 www.willowmorestudio.com
