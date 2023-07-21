Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Armacom Plumbing &amp; Heating Ltd.
Plumbers in Chilliwack
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Plumber
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are committed to quality craftsmanship, integrity and implementing efficient plumbing systems to meet your needs. We have dedicated ourselves to quality service and brought our emergency services knowledge into new construction and renovation projects to improve systems to be both more reliable and cost you less in the long term. We’re proud to say that we’re members of both the Canadian Home Builders Association (CHBA) and Vancouver Regional Construction Association (VRCA).

    Our mission is to provide our customers with valued plumbing and construction solutions using expertise in the design, manufacture, and installation of building components.

    Our vision is to be fast, punctual and connected.

    Service areas
    Chilliwack and BC
    Address
    V2P 0A1 Chilliwack
    Canada
    +1-6043294009 armacom.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks