Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Albany Chiropractic &amp; Massage
Other Businesses in Edmonton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium


    • Albany Chiropractic and Massage is your trusted source for high-quality chiropractic and massage therapy services in Edmonton, Alberta. Our experienced team of licensed chiropractors and massage therapists work together to provide personalized care that addresses the root cause of your symptoms. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including chiropractic adjustments, massage therapy, acupuncture, physiotherapy, sports injury treatment, back pain relief, and more. Our approach is holistic and patient-centered, ensuring that each treatment is tailored to meet your unique needs. At Albany Chiropractic and Massage, we pride ourselves on our compassionate and professional approach to care. We are committed to helping you achieve your health.


    Address
    12724 167 Ave NW, AB
    T6V 1J6 Edmonton
    Canada
    +1-7804781066 www.albanychiropractic.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks