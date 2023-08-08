Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
B Jacob Construction
General Contractors in Calgary
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • B Jacob Construction has been providing high quality epoxy resin flooring solutions and concrete service for fifteen years.

    The owner, Bogdan Iacob came to Canada in 2008 with a previous concrete experience. In Italy and Romania he acquired his qualifications in the Epoxy industry and learned from the bests. Whether you are a large corporation ,a small company or for your own personal needs, our flooring specialists are highly trained to install quality epoxy resin flooring that meet all your requirements. We offer a wide range of options.


    Services
    • Construction company
    • Construction company in AB
    • RESIDENTIAL CONCRETE WORK
    • COMMERCIAL CONCRETE WORK
    Address
    401 33 St NE #3, AB
    T2A 1X5 Calgary
    Canada
    +1-5874363447 bjacobconstruction.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks