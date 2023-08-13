Your browser is out-of-date.

Wedding Alterations
Other Businesses in Toronto, ON
    • Wedding Alterations by NLefashion is a Premium Bridal Tailoring Shop in Toronto. Our alteration services are backed by 30 years of experience and expertise and we guarantee that your wedding gown will not only fit flawlessly but will also boosts your confidence. Book your free consultation today and we will make sure your gown looks magnificent on your big day!


    Services
    • Wedding Guest Dress Alterations
    • Bridesmaid Dress Alterations
    • Bridal Alterations
    • Wedding Dress Alterations
    Service areas
    Toronto, ON, and Toronto, ON
    Address
    5146 Dundas St West
    M9A 1C2 Toronto, ON
    Canada
    +1-4372214737 weddingalterations.ca
