Our Medical Aesthetics and Boutique is nestled in the heart of downtown Duncan on Station Street, Vancouver Island. We are a proud Metis and women-owned business, driven by a passion for empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty and uniqueness. Our clinic is led by a skilled Nurse Practitioner and certified Medical Aesthetician, our medical aesthetics services offer cutting-edge technology and progressive treatment styles, ensuring you receive top-notch care and transformative results.