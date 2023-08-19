Your browser is out-of-date.

BC Auto Appraisals
Other Businesses in North Vancouver, BC
Reviews (0)
    • We provide vehicle appraisals and FIN-320 appraisal forms for vehicle transfer tax adjustments. We provide fair and accurate vehicle appraisals either remotely or in person in order for you to pay the tax on the TRUE VALUE of your vehicle purchase. Privately purchased Pre-Owned Vehicles are subject to paying Sales Tax on the average Canadian Black Book Wholesale Value comprised of the Year, Make, and Model. The value assigned does not consider the condition of your vehicle and the many additional factors that should determine the Market Price of your vehicle purchase. If you believe the vehicle you are purchasing is in a Below-Average Condition, it is in your best interest to contact us for a Professional Appraisal.

    Services
    • Automotive Appraisal
    • Appraisal Service
    • Auto Appraisal
    • ICBC Appraisal
    • Vehicle Appraisal
    Service areas
    North Vancouver and BC
    Address
    3711 Delbrook Ave #109
    V7N 3Z4 North Vancouver, BC
    Canada
    +1-8882545324 bcautoappraisals.ca
