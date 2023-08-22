Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
5 Star Paving
General Contractors in Cambridge
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • 5 Star Paving is a family owned and operated organization where all of your paving and construction needs can be met. Whether you are in the Commercial, Industrial, Municipal or Institutional sectors. 5 Star Paving can provide the perfect solution for your asphalt parking lots, pathways, roadways, catch basin repairs, excavating & grading.


    Services
    • commercial paving cambridge
    • residential paving cambridge
    • asphat paving division cambridge
    Service areas
    Cambridge
    Address
    1370 Main Street East
    N1R 5S7 Cambridge
    Canada
    +1-5196241712 5starpaving.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks