Bathroom accessories in Toronto
    • Easy Reno Store is a Canadian online retailer for your remodeling needs. We aim to be your kitchen and bathroom supply store of choice. By offering a number of brands out of Canada, we aim to support the local designers and manufacturers. We know a thing or two about renovations, so we offer only trusted materials from quality suppliers.


    Services
    • bathroom renovation supplies
    • bathroom renovation store
    • bathroom vanities
    • bathtubs for sale
    • faucets for sale
    • bathroom supplies store
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    1460 The Queensway, Etobicoke
    M8Z 1S4 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-8559595201 easyrenovation.com
