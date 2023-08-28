Your browser is out-of-date.

Prestige Solid Wood Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Coquitlam
Reviews (0)
    • Business Email: headoffice@prestigesolidwood.ca

    Prestige Solid Wood Furniture offers a unique “built-to-order” process that allows you to select a standard product with custom options including wood species, stain, size, fabric, hardware and more. You'll find a variety of furniture for every room in your home. Stop by and visit our showroom today.

    Business Hours: Monday to Saturday 10am–5:30pm, Sunday 11am–5pm

    Services
    • Solid wood furniture store
    • Furniture Store
    Service areas
    Coquitlam and BC
    Address
    79 Clipper Street
    V3K 6X2 Coquitlam
    Canada
    +1-6045227344 prestigesolidwood.ca
