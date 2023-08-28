Business Email: headoffice@prestigesolidwood.ca
Prestige Solid Wood Furniture offers a unique “built-to-order” process that allows you to select a standard product with custom options including wood species, stain, size, fabric, hardware and more. You'll find a variety of furniture for every room in your home. Stop by and visit our showroom today.
Business Hours: Monday to Saturday 10am–5:30pm, Sunday 11am–5pm
- Services
- Solid wood furniture store
- Furniture Store
- Service areas
- Coquitlam and BC
- Address
-
79 Clipper Street
V3K 6X2 Coquitlam
Canada
+1-6045227344 prestigesolidwood.ca