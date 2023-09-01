Having worked with SMBs for over 10 years, the number one thing I’ve learned is that most businesses fail because people don’t know they exist. Introducing React Signs Connect - the revolutionary platform determined to transform the way businesses thrive. I firmly believe in the power of strong business communities that cultivate referrals, meaningful conversations, and powerful word-of-mouth marketing. My mission is simple yet impactful: I am here to build a dynamic video advertising community, specially designed to promote neighboring businesses. We either install a FREE 20” TV that plays videos or we can use a TV that you don’t use in your store. We Build your ad and advertise your business in 10 local stores for FREE! No agreements necessary, No contracts! Our team will handle the installation, the ad sales, and everything else needed. You focus on running a great business. If you want to discuss how to share the profits from the advertising screens we can discuss a mutual partnership as well.









Business Hours- Mon - Sat: 11AM - 7PM.

Payment Methods- Cash, PayPal, Credit, E-transfer.

Owner Name- Leslie Stoute

Year Est- 2023



