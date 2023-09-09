Delicious Pizza & Pasta is locally owned and proudly have been serving Greater Victoria since 2002. All the ingredients are fresh and your pizza is hand made when you order it. The pizza dough is hand pressed fresh daily and made from our secret pizza dough recipe. we also have Gluten free crust and non dairy cheese options available for our vegan lovers. Simply Delicious ! We have tasty pasta dishes, chicken wings with variety of flavours, salads and great specials. Voted in Top Three Best Pizzas in the city 2018, 2019 and 2020 by Black Press. DELICIOUS ! OUR NAME SAYS IT ALL !





More details :





Email : deliciouspizzaandpasta@gmail.com





Google my business : https://g.page/deliciouspizzaandpasta?share





Address : G-3388 Douglas Street, Victoria, British Columbia, V8Z 3L3





Phone : +1 250-475-1925





Hours : Mon-Sun:11am-2am