Fresh Tandoori Flavour Indian Restaurant Sidney
Other Businesses in Sidney
    • With the perfect mix of metropolitan charm and down-home hospitality of Indian Food, Sidney BC, Ranjit, and Jasbir Bains tried to add to the list of its popularity by establishing the finest serving Indian cuisine restaurant. Standing through the expectations of each member of the family, Fresh tandoori Flavour has a specialty in procuring everybodyâ€™s interest.


    More details :


    Email : freshtandooriflavoursidney@gmail.com


    Google my business : https://g.page/freshtandooriflavor-sidney?share


    Address : 2395 Beacon Ave, Sidney, British Columbia, V8L 1W9


    Phone : +1 250-655-4500


    Hours : Monday - Sunday: 11am-3pm, 4am-9pm

    Service areas
    Sidney
    Address
    V8L 1W9 Sidney
    Canada
    +1-2506554500 freshtandooriflavour.ca
