North Pro Home &amp; Cottage Services
General Contractors in Coldwater
    • Located in Ontario, Canada, North Pro Home & Cottage Services is your go-to solution for exterior home care and maintenance. They offer an extensive array of services, ensuring that your property is both aesthetically pleasing and structurally sound. Using advanced pressure washing techniques, they effectively clean driveways, patios, and decks, giving them a fresh, new look. Their house washing service employs soft-washing methods that gently remove dirt, algae, and stains without damaging your siding. For rooftops, North Pro provides cleaning services that not only remove unsightly streaks and grime but also prolong the lifespan of your shingles. Their gutter cleaning offerings are designed to optimize water drainage, thus safeguarding your property against water-related damage. As the holiday season draws near, the company also specializes in Christmas light installation. They create custom designs that add a festive touch to your home, elevating the holiday spirit. Choose North Pro Home & Cottage Services for reliable, top-notch exterior cleaning and holiday lighting solutions.


    Services
    • pressure washing
    • roof cleaning
    • window cleaning
    • gutter cleaning
    Service areas
    Coldwater
    Address
    8 Cyril Martin Place
    L0K 1E0 Coldwater
    Canada
    +1-7058163929 www.northproservices.ca
