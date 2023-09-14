Your browser is out-of-date.

Art Asia Imports &amp; Exports
Other Businesses in Toronto
    Sankheda Furniture

    Art Asia Imports & Exports is your one stop destination to buy handmade Indian furniture in the United States and Canada. We have various wooden furniture, sankheda furniture, carving furniture, swing and jhula sets, chains and hooks, dining and beds, wedding, decorative, misc wooden items. Visit website to view all collection of best handmade furniture for your home decor.

    Services
    • Imported Furniture
    • Indian Furniture
    • Sankheda Furniture
    • Carving Furniture
    • Indian Swings
    Service areas
    United States, Canada, and Toronto
    Address
    M4C 1E1 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-9059631294 artasiaimports.com
