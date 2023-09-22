Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fresh Tandoori Flavour Indian Restaurant Royal Oak
Other Businesses in Victoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Serving the ambiance of Indian Cuisine and traditions with every dish we curate at our FRESH TANDOORI FLAVOUR RESTAURANT located at Royal Oak, Victoria. Take pleasure in the goodness of Indian species and bask in the flavours sparked by the culinary skills of our brilliant chefs served with the best catering victoria.


    More details : 


    Email : freshtandooriflavour@gmail.com


    Google my business : https://g.page/freshtandooriflavour?share


    Website : https://freshtandooriflavour.ca/


    Address : 4440 W Saanich Rd #104, Victoria, British Columbia, V8Z 3E9


    Phone : +1 250-360-2100


    Hours : Monday - Sunday: 11am - 3pm, 4pm-9pm


    Service areas
    Victoria
    Address
    V8Z 3E9 Victoria
    Canada
    +1-2503602100
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks