Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sen Zushi – Japanese Restaurant &amp; Sushi Victoria
Other Businesses in Victoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • "Located in the heart of Victoria, Sen Zushi is your go-to Japanese restaurant. Our skilled chefs prepare fresh and delicious sushi, along with other traditional Japanese dishes. With friendly and attentive service, Sen Zushi provides a welcoming atmosphere for both locals and visitors alike. Visit Sen Zushi to experience the best Sushi Victoria has to offer."


    More details : 


    Email : senzushi@hotmail.co.jp


    Website : https://senzushi.com/


    Google my business : https://goo.gl/maps/L1pP836vC2bNJoEo6


    Address : 940 Fort St, Victoria, British Columbia, V8V 3K2


    Phone : +1 250-385-4320


    Hours : Tue - Sat: 11:30 AM - 2:00PM & 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Sun - Mon: Closed

    Service areas
    Victoria
    Address
    V8V 3K2 Victoria
    Canada
    +1-2503854320
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks