"Located in the heart of Victoria, Sen Zushi is your go-to Japanese restaurant. Our skilled chefs prepare fresh and delicious sushi, along with other traditional Japanese dishes. With friendly and attentive service, Sen Zushi provides a welcoming atmosphere for both locals and visitors alike. Visit Sen Zushi to experience the best Sushi Victoria has to offer."





More details :





Email : senzushi@hotmail.co.jp





Website : https://senzushi.com/





Google my business : https://goo.gl/maps/L1pP836vC2bNJoEo6





Address : 940 Fort St, Victoria, British Columbia, V8V 3K2





Phone : +1 250-385-4320





Hours : Tue - Sat: 11:30 AM - 2:00PM & 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Sun - Mon: Closed