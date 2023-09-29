Your browser is out-of-date.

Rasheeda Essaji Realtor
Real Estate Agents in Newmarket, ON
Reviews (0)
    • An exceptional realtor based in Bradford, serving Simcoe County and York Regions. Backed by a solid background in finance, they offer a unique fusion of financial acumen and real estate expertise. Their in-depth understanding of market trends and economic dynamics enables clients to make well-informed property decisions. With a knack for strategic negotiations and a passion for achieving optimal results, this realtor ensures seamless transactions for first-time buyers and seasoned investors alike. Their commitment to bridging the gap between fiscal prudence and homeownership dreams sets them apart in Simcoe County and York Regions' competitive real estate landscape. Experience a refreshingly innovative, financially astute, and client-focused approach with this distinguished realtor guiding you through the exciting journey of real estate.

    Services
    • Rasheeda Essaji Realtor
    • Real estate
    Service areas
    Newmarket and ON
    Address
    16945 Leslie St
    L3Y 9A2 Newmarket, ON
    Canada
    +1-6474039446 www.reprec.ca
