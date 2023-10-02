Your browser is out-of-date.

Torham Construction &amp; Restoration Inc.
General Contractors in Hamilton
    • As a company we are dedicated to working in a transparent, safe and professional way on every project we undertake. Our company is built on the strength of our entire team which is made up of a diverse group of tradesmen each with their own area of specialty.


    Services
    • Demolition Hamilton
    • Excavation Hamilton
    • Commercial Concrete Hamilton
    • Waterproofing Hamilton
    • Restoration Hamilton
    Service areas
    Hamilton
    Address
    1576 Stone Church Road East
    L8W 3P9 Hamilton
    Canada
    +1-9059812255 torham.ca
