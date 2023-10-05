Your browser is out-of-date.

Sea Can Kings
Projects

    Founded on over 15 years of experience, SeaCan Kings opened its doors to Canada and USA. We are proud to serve businesses from coast-to-coast in Canada. We serve commercial and industrial businesses as well as the individual home, farm, and small business owners. We are your one-stop shop for containers of all sizes and types including 20’, 40’, standard units, refrigerated units, modified units for purchase to meet all storage requirements throughout the Canada and USA.


    Services
    Shipping Containers For Sale
    Service areas
    Mississauga
    Address
    5490 Glen Erin Dr
    L5M 5R4 Mississauga
    Canada
    +1-2262739845 www.seacankings.com
