Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Remedy Wellness Centre
Other Businesses in Victoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Description : Our team provides ﻿Acupuncture , Chiropractic, Counselling, Kinesiology, Massage Therapy, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Physiotherapy in Victoria, BC. Our Remedy Wellness Studio space also offers Private Rehab Pilates, Yoga Rehabilitation and Wellness Workshops. In our care, you have access to a comprehensive health management team with a wide variety of assessment and treatment techniques that can take you through the full circle of rehabilitation from injury, help you achieve your personal health goals or improve your athletic performance. Our philosophy is to treat the cause of your ailment, rather than merely cover up your symptoms with a band-aid solution. Direct insurance billing is available.


    Business hours : Monday to Friday: 9AM - 7PM, Saturday: 9AM - 4PM, Sunday : Closed


    Services
    • Massage therapist in Victoria
    • Massage therapist
    Service areas
    Victoria
    Address
    214-852 Fort St
    V8W 1H8 Victoria
    Canada
    +1-2505905221 remedywellness.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks