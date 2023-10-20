Splash Zone is a self service car wash and detailing center located in the heart of Surrey, B.C. We strive to provide the highest level of quality and consistency, so that your car comes out looking brand new each time you choose to wash with us. We aim to provide 5-star services- without the 5-star prices. We offer many services and levels of cleaning, all performed any-day at any-time without an appointment, and last but not least, we also provide our customers with a dog wash for your furry friend!





More details :





Email : splashzonesurrey@gmail.com





Website : http://splashzone.ca





Google my business : https://g.page/r/CZ4n8B_N1sitEBA





Address : 16098 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, British Columbia, V4N 0G3





Phone : +1 604-503-6335





Hours : 24*7