Solid Hook Inc.
Other Businesses in 203 Wilkinson Rd, Brampton, Ontario
    • At Solid Hook, we are your trusted partner for seamless machinery and equipment logistics. With expertise in Machinery Movers, Equipment Movers, Heavy Haul, and Flatbed Transportation, we ensure your valuable assets reach their destination safely and on time. Need equipment on short notice? Our Equipment Rentals and Forklift Rentals offer flexible solutions.Our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, combined with cutting-edge equipment, ensures we're the premier choice for businesses throughout Toronto and Southern Ontario. And for specialized requirements, our Tilt and Load Transport service guarantees secure and efficient handling. Count on us for reliable, professional, and customized solutions to meet your transport and equipment.

    Buisness Email : info@solidhook.ca

    Our Business Payment Method :

    Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Cash, Certified cheque

    Our Business Opening Hours : Mon - Friday  7 am to 7 pm, Saturday-7 am to 12 pm, Sunday-closed



    Services
    • Machinery Movers Toronto
    • Tilt and Load Service
    • Forklift rentals
    • Skyjack Rentals
    • Heavy Haul
    Address
    L6T 4M2 203 Wilkinson Rd, Brampton, Ontario
    Canada
    +1-6477065432 solidhook.ca
