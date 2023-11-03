Your browser is out-of-date.

Allegra Organic Spa &amp; Boutique
Other Businesses in Milton
    • At Allegra, we take an intimate and relaxing holistic approach to skincare, personal services and general well-being. As an organic spa, we use natural products to make you look and feel your best.


    Services
    • Spa In Milton
    • Facial Milton
    • Waxing Milton
    • Threading
    • Brazilian Wax Milton
    • Pedicures Milton
    • Manicure Milton
    • Massage Therapy Milton
    • Reiki Milton
    • Hydrafacial Milton
    • Microneedling Milton
    Service areas
    Milton
    Address
    Suite 6 – 181 Main Street East
    L9T 1N7 Milton
    Canada
    +1-9056930057 allegraspas.com
