Snap Stucco Calgary: Crafting Exteriors with the Essence of Mortar Mastery Mortar, the binding force in masonry, plays a pivotal role in crafting durable and resilient exteriors. Snap Stucco Calgary, with its deep understanding of mortar mixtures and applications, offers services that go beyond mere binding. Our mortar finishes, whether used in stucco or as a standalone, add depth and texture to exteriors, making them both robust and visually appealing.