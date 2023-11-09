Route65.ca is a free, B.C.-specific directory that helps the public navigate independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and home health services. The platform also offers educational tools and resources that can help people who are navigating the system.Route65.ca is brought to you by BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA) & EngAge BC, a non-profit organization and the leading voice for B.C.’s continuing care sector. Our growing membership base support more than 19,000 seniors annually in long-term care and assisted living settings and 6,500 independent living residents. Additionally, our members deliver almost 2.5 million hours of home care and home support services each year.BCCPA & EngAge BC developed Route65.ca to address a visible gap in quality information about navigating B.C.’s care continuum and accessing seniors living, wellness and care options in the province.