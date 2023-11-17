Your browser is out-of-date.

AM Hair and Beauty
Other Businesses in Cambridge
    • AM Hair and Beauty is located in a lively community of central Cambridge, Ontario. Inside you’ll find yourself immersed into a self-care oasis, surrounded by talented hair stylists, colourists and hair extension specialists.


    Business Hours:

    Sunday: Closed

    Monday: Closed

    Tuesday 10:00 am - 08:00 pm

    Wednesday 10:00 am - 08:00 pm

    Thursday 10:00 am - 08:00 pm

    Friday 10:00 am - 08:00 pm

    Saturday 09:00 am - 03:00 pm

    Services
    • Salon Cambridge
    • hair salon cambridge
    • haircut cambridge
    • Hair Extensions
    • Hair Colour
    • balayage hair Cambridge
    • hair & scalp treatment
    • wedding updos cambridge
    • bridal updos cambridge
    Service areas
    Cambridge
    Address
    450 Hespeler Road
    N1R 6J7 Cambridge
    Canada
    +1-5197400500 www.amhairandbeauty.ca
