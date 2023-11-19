Your browser is out-of-date.

Pure Custom Contracting Inc.
Restoration & Renovation in Cambridge
    • Pure Custom has years of experience and commitment to quality. We have become Cambridge’s go-to home renovation company for homeowners looking for the best. Our services cover all aspects of home renovation, including kitchen and bathroom remodelling, basement finishing, custom built-ins, home exterior, and home additions.


    Services
    • Kitchen Renovation cambridge
    • Bathroom Renovation cambridge
    • Basement Renovation cambridge
    • Fireplaces cambridge
    • Home Exterior cambridge
    • Electrical cambridge
    • Custom Built Ins cambridge
    Service areas
    Cambridge
    Address
    RPO Westgate
    N1S 4Z6 Cambridge
    Canada
    +1-5197813453 purecustom.ca
