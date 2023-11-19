Pure Custom has years of experience and commitment to quality. We have become Cambridge’s go-to home renovation company for homeowners looking for the best. Our services cover all aspects of home renovation, including kitchen and bathroom remodelling, basement finishing, custom built-ins, home exterior, and home additions.
- Services
- Kitchen Renovation cambridge
- Bathroom Renovation cambridge
- Basement Renovation cambridge
- Fireplaces cambridge
- Home Exterior cambridge
- Electrical cambridge
- Custom Built Ins cambridge
- Service areas
- Cambridge
- Address
-
RPO Westgate
N1S 4Z6 Cambridge
Canada
+1-5197813453 purecustom.ca