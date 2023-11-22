We are dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized dental care for our patients. As a family dental office, we uphold a standard of excellence in our services. Our goal is to help you achieve optimal dental health through comprehensive treatment planning and the use of restorative and cosmetic dentistry techniques.





When it comes to dental emergencies, your care is our top priority, and we strive to see you as quickly as possible. Our team, led by the caring Dr. Sara Rouhani and our dedicated dental staff, firmly believes in the importance of preventive care and educating you about maintaining excellent dental health. We conduct thorough exams, including oral cancer screenings and only necessary x-rays, along with routine cleanings and preventive treatments, all aimed at taking care of your overall well-being, not just your smile.





Buisness mail : reception@deltadentist.ca



