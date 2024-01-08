Kahlon Law is a dedicated and experienced criminal defence firm ready to zealously advocate for the best interests of the client. The unparalleled trial skills along with the tenacity both in and outside the courtroom provides clients with the confidence they need to secure a strong defence. Kahlon Law defends clients facing criminal charges including, but not limited to, drugs charges, violent crimes, gun and weapons charges, sexual assault, impaired driving, domestic violence, theft, and property-related offences. The firm regularly defends cases throughout Ontario including, Brampton, Mississauga, Caledon, Orangeville, Barrie, Newmarket, Milton, Oakville and many others. Call 1844-978-8444 for a consultation today.



