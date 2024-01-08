Your browser is out-of-date.

Antar Kahlon Criminal Lawyer Mississauga
    • Kahlon Law is a dedicated and experienced criminal defence firm ready to zealously advocate for the best interests of the client. The unparalleled trial skills along with the tenacity both in and outside the courtroom provides clients with the confidence they need to secure a strong defence. Kahlon Law defends clients facing criminal charges including, but not limited to, drugs charges, violent crimes, gun and weapons charges, sexual assault, impaired driving, domestic violence, theft, and property-related offences. The firm regularly defends cases throughout Ontario including, Brampton, Mississauga, Caledon, Orangeville, Barrie, Newmarket, Milton, Oakville and many others. Call 1844-978-8444 for a consultation today.


    Services
    • Criminal Lawyer Mississauga
    • Criminal justice attorney
    • Criminal Lawyer near me
    • Mississauga Criminal Lawyer
    Service areas
    Mississauga
    Address
    6200 Dixie Rd #223, ON
    L5T 2E1 Mississauga
    Canada
    +1-8449788444 kahlonlaw.com
