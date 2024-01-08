Kailee Mandel is a commercial photographer and creative director based in Toronto, Canada. Kailee has a critical eye, boundless creativity and insatiable curiosity. her process is very collaborative! Understanding her client’s goals and ideas helps Kailee to capture their dream images and to create unique and marketable work. Kailee specializes in food, product and lifestyle photography, for small businesses, big brands and commercial creative agencies. Kailee looks to elevate a brand and its products through the visual imagery she shoots.



