Welcome to Altima Kitchen and Closets, your premier destination for home renovations in Vaughan, On. Our expertise spans condo, kitchen, and bathroom renovations, providing a seamless blend of style and functionality. As specialists in condo renovations, we navigate the unique challenges of condominium spaces, delivering seamless and stylish results. From modern kitchens to luxurious bathrooms, our team transforms spaces with creativity and precision. Trusted home renovation contractors, we tackle projects of all sizes, including basement renovations. Altima Kitchen and Closets is your dedicated partner, prioritising quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.
- Services
- condo renovations Vaughan
- bathroom renovation Vaughan
- kitchen renovations Vaughan
- vaughan bathroom renovation
- home renovations Vaughan
- basement renovation contractors Vaughan
- renovation contractor Vaughan
- home renovation contractors Vaughan
- kitchen renovations vaughan on
- vaughan bathroom renovations
- basement renovation Vaughan
- home renovations vaughan on
- vaughan kitchen renovation
- basement renovation companies Vaughan
- kitchen renovation in Vaughan
- home renovation Vaughan
- basement renovation company Vaughan
- bathroom renovations Vaughan
- bathroom renovation in Vaughan
- kitchen renovation Vaughan
- condo bathroom renovations vaughan on
- basement renovations vaughan on
- renovation contractors Vaughan
- basement renovations Vaughan
- bathroom renovation contractor Vaughan
- condo kitchen renovations vaughan on
- kitchen renovator vaughan
- Show all 27 services
- Service areas
- Vaughan, on, and Vaughan, ON
- Address
-
197 Bellefond St
L4H 5C4 Vaughan, ON
Canada
+1-6472732193 altimakitchensandclosets.com