Posner Craig Stein are professional discipline and criminal lawyers in Oakville who provide assistance in navigating complaints, investigations, and all licensing issues. We have significant experience in dealing with regulators and ensuring that our clients’ reputation remains intact. Any allegation of professional misconduct is a serious matter and we treat your defence with care, attention, and focus. Our approach to your defending your case is sophisticated and detailed. At our location in Oakville we deal with billing and payment issues, hospital privileges, sexual misconduct, allegations of fraud, privacy concerns, allegations of professional misconduct, investigations, and any other regulatory or disciplinary matters.