Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PCS | Criminal Lawyers Oakville
Other Businesses in Oakville
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Posner Craig Stein are professional discipline and criminal lawyers in Oakville who provide assistance in navigating complaints, investigations, and all licensing issues. We have significant experience in dealing with regulators and ensuring that our clients’ reputation remains intact. Any allegation of professional misconduct is a serious matter and we treat your defence with care, attention, and focus. Our approach to your defending your case is sophisticated and detailed. At our location in Oakville we deal with billing and payment issues, hospital privileges, sexual misconduct, allegations of fraud, privacy concerns, allegations of professional misconduct, investigations, and any other regulatory or disciplinary matters.

    Services
    criminal lawyer oakville
    Service areas
    Oakville
    Address
    700 Dorval Dr, Suite 710
    L6K 3V3 Oakville
    Canada
    +1-4163912118 pcslaw.ca/criminal-lawyer-oakville
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks