Cactus Cleaning
General Contractors in Calgary
    • Experience a higher standard of cleanliness with Cactus Cleaning, your trusted local cleaning service in Calgary and the surrounding area. From residential spaces to commercial premises, no cleaning task is too big or small for our proficient team. Transform your living spaces with our comprehensive cleaning solutions - whether it's appliances, kitchens, living rooms, or bedrooms, we've got you covered. We'll vacuum carpets, wash floors, and cleanse interior windows, readying your home, apartment, or basement unit in no time. We offer move-in and move-out cleaning as well as after-construction interior cleanups. Whether you require immediate same-day service or a carefully scheduled future appointment, we're poised to meet your cleaning needs.


    Services
    cleaning service Calgary
    Service areas
    Calgary
    Address
    810 1108 6 Ave SW
    T2P 5K1 Calgary
    Canada
    +1-4038055855 www.cactuscleaning.ca
