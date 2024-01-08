Your browser is out-of-date.

Canadian Place Endoscopy
Other Businesses in Mississauga
    Are you googling for the "best endoscopy clinic near me" in Mississauga? Canadian Place Endoscopy, established in 2009, is the right place to reach. We dedicatedly perform colonoscopies and gastroscopies in a relaxing and safe environment. Dr. Sundeep Rai, our best doctor for colonoscopy and gastroscopy in Mississauga, is committed to offering high-quality healthcare services to patients who visit us for screening for cancer or other diseases. Visit Canadian Place Endoscopy today for colonoscopy treatment, gastroscopy treatment, gastro preparation, colonoscopy preparation, bowel preparation, and other healthcare solutions.
    Services
    • COLONOSCOPY
    • GASTROSCOPY
    • colonoscopy treatment
    • Gastroscopy treatment
    • Gastro preparation
    • Colonoscopy preparation
    • Bowel preparation
    • Cancer care treatment
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Mississauga
    Address
    Unit 122/123 – 1065 Canadian Place
    402 Mississauga
    Canada
    +1-4166262100 endoscopyclinic.ca
