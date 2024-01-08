Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lilian Cazacu Notary Corporation
Other Businesses in Langley
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Lilian Cazacu is an award-winning in Langley and Fraser Valley and an entrepreneur sharing his legal experience and knowledge with his Langley and Aldergrove community. He is passionate about helping and educating families build their estate (through providing Real Estate Conveyancing & Mortgage services), protect their estate (by preparing personal planning documents, such as Powers of Attorney and Representation Agreements), and ultimately, transfer their estates to the next generation (through a Family Transfer or preparing a Last Will and Testament).

    Services
    • Lilian Cazacu Notary Corporation
    • Notary public
    Service areas
    Langley and BC
    Address
    B415 – 20020 84th Avenue
    V2Y 5K9 Langley
    Canada
    +1-6044274279 www.lcnotary.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks