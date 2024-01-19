Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mainland Wildlife Control
General Contractors in Burnaby
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Mainland Wildlife Control proudly serves the city of Burnaby and more in the Lower Mainland as your trusted pest control specialists. With expertise in raccoon, squirrel, skunk, bat, and bird removal, we prioritize humane and effective solutions. Whether dealing with unwanted pests or seeking prevention measures, our team is dedicated to ensuring your property remains wildlife-free. Trust our experience and commitment to deliver prompt, professional, and environmentally responsible services. Choose Mainland Wildlife Control for a safer, pest-free environment in your home or business.


    Services
    • Pest control service
    • Raccoon removal services
    • Squirrel removal experts
    • Rat control and removal
    • Skunk removal specialists
    • Bat exclusion services
    • Bird eviction and removal
    Service areas
    Burnaby
    Address
    -
    V3J 0A4 Burnaby
    Canada
    +1-6047836411 mainlandwildlife.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks