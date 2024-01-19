Established in 1999 INKAS Safe Manufacturing is a Canadian-owned and operated company located in the North end of Toronto, Canada. Our manufacturing state-of-the-art facility of 60 000 square footage of space, along with our extraordinary team of experts such as our engineering and operations department.

INKAS builds luxury and customized safes for retailers, government agencies, financial institutions, jewellery stores, pharmaceutical chains and anyone who needs to protect their valuables. Our safes are divided into six categories:

- RSC Burglary Rated for personal or retail use

-Depositories for commercial retail chains

-TL 15 for pharmaceuticals and corporate offices

-TL 30 for Insurance Agencies, Jewellery Chains and Government Agencies

-Custom Safes for Gun Protection, Police Divisions, Personal Possessions and Corporate Offices

-TL 30 X 60 for Business Owners, Banking Institutions, Law Firms and Legal Professionals, Real Estate and Property Management Companies, Educational Institutions, Collectors

INKAS markets these safes through a network of 2 000 locksmiths, 1000 safe technicians, and 50 Dealers and Distributors located across North America.

INKAS knows how to protect what is important to you. Honesty, Integrity and Accountability is the foundation of our efforts and Customer Service is our "State of Mind".



