Niagara RoofMasters | Roofing St. Catharines
Roofers in St. Catharines
Services

  • Roofing Company
    • Whether you’re looking for a new roof for your home or commercial property, Niagara Roofmasters Inc. is your one-stop solution.


    Just like you regularly change the oil in your car for protection, your roof also requires care. However, as it often happens, nobody takes care of it until a leak or noticeable issue arises, potentially leading to extensive and costly damage. Don’t follow in the footsteps of the majority of Niagara homeowners and stay on guard of your home’s safety with Niagara Roofmasters Inc.


    Our team doesn’t just deliver mere roof installation. As the premier roofing company in Niagara, we are committed to delivering top-quality roofing services, ensuring your property, whether it be a residential or commercial building, is shielded from the impact of weather elements.


    Service areas
    St. Catharines
    Address
    110 James St, Suite 200
    L2R 7E8 St. Catharines
    Canada
    +1-9058925115 niagararoofmasters.com
