PENTARM POOLS is a subsidiary company of PENTARM GROUP, the leading customer-centric construction holding in Canada. Building a fiberglass swimming pool in Canada, PENTARM POOLS is the world’s largest fiberglass pool manufacturer and iGUi pools. The company is active in 50 countries with 35,000 annual production. Visit PENTARM POOLS to know more!
- Services
- fiberglass swimming pool
- Service areas
- Toronto
- Address
-
5000 Dufferin Street, Suite 204
M3H5T5 Toronto
Canada
+1-4168567281 pentarmpools.com