Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Airwaves Music Kelowna DJs
Other Businesses in Kelowna
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • DJ Service, Airwaves Music Kelowna DJs Airwaves Music Kelowna DJs Carport
    DJ Service, Airwaves Music Kelowna DJs Airwaves Music Kelowna DJs Carport
    DJ Service, Airwaves Music Kelowna DJs Airwaves Music Kelowna DJs Carport
    +8
    DJ Service

    Looking for a Kelowna wedding DJ, corporate DJ, or Party DJ? Look no further than Airwaves! We are passionate about music and believe in the power of music to connect people.


    We love all styles of music at Airwaves. Regardless of a DJ's personal preference, we encourage our team to regularly listen to new genres of music and expose themselves to as much new material as possible. Our goal is simple if you can hum it, we should be able to recognize it, find it, and play it for you.


    We love working with and meeting new people. From coordinating with your venue or photographer or interacting with your guests, we believe that the key to a successful party is lots of interaction. Contact us today to book your event.

    Services
    DJ Service
    Service areas
    Kelowna
    Address
    347 Leon Ave #210D
    V1Y 8C7 Kelowna
    Canada
    +1-7787601944 airwavesmusic.ca/kelowna-wedding-dj
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks