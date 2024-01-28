Looking for a Kelowna wedding DJ, corporate DJ, or Party DJ? Look no further than Airwaves! We are passionate about music and believe in the power of music to connect people.





We love all styles of music at Airwaves. Regardless of a DJ's personal preference, we encourage our team to regularly listen to new genres of music and expose themselves to as much new material as possible. Our goal is simple if you can hum it, we should be able to recognize it, find it, and play it for you.





We love working with and meeting new people. From coordinating with your venue or photographer or interacting with your guests, we believe that the key to a successful party is lots of interaction. Contact us today to book your event.