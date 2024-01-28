Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lifera Plumbers in Burnaby
Plumbers in Burnaby
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • plumber burnaby
  • plumber in burnaby
  • burnaby plumbing
  • plumbing company burnaby
  • burnaby plumbers
  • plumber burnaby bc
  • plumbing burnaby bc
  • plumbers burnaby bc
  • plumbing burnaby
  • best plumbers in burnaby
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Lifera Plumbing is your one-stop shop for all your plumbing needs in Burnaby, BC. Our team of highly trained and experienced professionals is ready to handle any task, big or small. Whether you need a simple repair or a complex installation, we have the expertise and equipment to get the job done right. We pride ourselves on using only the highest quality materials and equipment, and our prices are competitive and transparent. We offer flexible scheduling and 24/7 plumbing emergency services, so you can count on us to be there when you need us. Call the Lifera experts at any time.

    Business Mail : info@liferagroup.com


    Service areas
    Burnaby
    Address
    3757 Rumble St, BC
    V5J 1Z3 Burnaby
    Canada
    +1-6049926080 liferaplumbing.ca/plumber-in-burnaby-2
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks