Direct Waterproofing | Basement Waterproofing Toronto
General Contractors in Toronto
    • Direct Waterproofing has been helping Toronto residents to keep water away from their homes for over 25 years. We offer affordable waterproofing services, including basement waterproofing, exterior waterproofing, backflow preventers, basement lowering and much more. Our team of skillful technicians provides 24/7 emergency services. We are proud to give 25 year transferable warranty to our valuable customers. Call us today to get a free estimate!


    Services
    • Basement Waterproofing Toronto
    • Waterproofing Toronto
    Service areas
    Toronto and ON
    Address
    4 Faversham Cres.
    M9C 3X4 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4164547575 directwaterproofing.ca
