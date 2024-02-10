Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Blue Box Storage
Moving companies in Richmond
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At Blue Box Storage, we're your trusted partner for all things storage. I take great pride in offering a diverse selection of services that includes self-storage units, container storage, and options for both buying and renting containers. Whether you need to make room in your living space, protect valuable items, or manage your belongings during a move, we have solutions tailored to meet your needs. Blue Box Storage stands out with its exceptional security features, flexible rental agreements, and competitive pricing. Let us guide you to the perfect storage solution that aligns with your needs and budget.

    Business hour: Monday-Friday 7am-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm, Sunday-Closed

    Payment: Debit card, Credit Card, Cash

    Business Years: 2001

    Owner Name: Tim Chiang

    Services
    Self storage and Moving and Storage
    Service areas
    Richmond and BC
    Address
    12040 Mitchell Rd
    V6V 1M8 Richmond
    Canada
    +1-2508150834 blueboxstorage.ca/location/12040-mitchell-rd-richmond-bc-v6v-1m8
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks